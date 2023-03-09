Cognitive behavioral therapy offered to help curb violence

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Dozens of non-profit leaders, first responders, and community members are receiving cognitive behavioral therapy which provides a deeper understanding of how thoughts and behaviors are interconnected and impact mental health.

Curbing violence in the city of Nashville is the goal of Metro’s office of Community Safety.

Metro’s Deputy Director of Community Safety, Mike Lacey, and Office of Community Safety Director, Ron Johnson, along with their office put together a workshop to offer Cognitive Behavioral Therapy to non-profit leaders and others like some first responders in the Nashville community.

“Dr. Aldo Pucci is here talking about cognitive behavioral therapy and relational living therapy which is something that anyone who deals

with someone who has trauma and has patterns that aren’t ideal for living the life that they need to overcome them and overcome the power that the way that we think about things affects our outcomes.

Dr. Aldo Pucci the President National Association of Cognitive Behavioral Therapists, is leading the Level-One Certification Seminar, inside the Millennium Maxwell House Hotel in Nashville beginning March 8-10th.

Shemicka Adams, the Executive director, and Co-founder of H.O.P.E. which stands for Home of Potential Excellence is one of the participants. The organization focuses on strengthening families through three tiers of services, education and empowerment.

She explains how this certification is beneficial.

“Teaching how their thought process affects their behavior teaching that earlier will help them as they become older and as they become adults to understand how to regulate their emotions and how to manage their thoughts and how to work through the different thoughts that they have,” said Adams.

Other attendees, like Eric Capeheart, the founder and CEO of Experience Mental Health explain how impactful learning about cognitive behavioral therapy will ultimately help their community.

“If we can help individuals be aware of how they feel and help them kind of change the way they think and that will actually help them change the way they feel and behave. We obviously hope this type of approach would help people to make better choices and also reduce crime,” said Capeheart.

Reducing the number of crimes is what Ron Johnson says they’re doing through their cure violence model--which tackles crime by going through the scene and interrupting violence than through group violence intervention and community development.

“We truly believe you can help people change their minds. You can help them change their behavior in time and the great thing is bringing all of these groups together including some of our law enforcement officers,” said Johnson.

This is a three-day program where attendees will receive their certification in Cognitive Behavioral Therapy and learn about disputing and persuasion techniques as well as common mental mistakes.

