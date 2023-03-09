Austin Peay to reinstate cheerleading team after investigation

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Austin Peay State University has reinstated its cheerleading team after an investigation into allegations of hazing and underage drinking within the program.

The university suspended the cheerleading squad last month after receiving information alleging potential violations of university policies.

Last week, the university said the individuals involved will be disciplined, according to the appropriate university and athletics department policies.

The school said Maurice Grant will no longer serve as spirit coordinator. The athletics department will reinstate the cheerleading program after hiring a new spirit coordinator.

The university and athletics department cited federal guidelines prevent them for commenting further on any disciplinary measures taken.

