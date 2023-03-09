Austin Peay to reinstate cheerleading team after investigation

University officials investigated allegation of hazing and underage drinking within the program.
Aerial shot of APSU's campus.
Aerial shot of APSU's campus.(Austin Peay State University)
By Chuck Morris
Published: Mar. 9, 2023 at 3:38 PM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Austin Peay State University has reinstated its cheerleading team after an investigation into allegations of hazing and underage drinking within the program.

The university suspended the cheerleading squad last month after receiving information alleging potential violations of university policies.

Last week, the university said the individuals involved will be disciplined, according to the appropriate university and athletics department policies.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Austin Peay cheerleading squad suspended amid allegations

The school said Maurice Grant will no longer serve as spirit coordinator. The athletics department will reinstate the cheerleading program after hiring a new spirit coordinator.

The university and athletics department cited federal guidelines prevent them for commenting further on any disciplinary measures taken.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

McDonald's
Man charged after spilling tea in Nashville McDonald’s, police say
The owner of Roma Pizza on Donelson Pike was assaulted by a delivery driver on Saturday.
Donelson restaurant workers attacked by food delivery driver
Aleya Brooks, center, with her dad Jason and mom Darla on the beach.
‘She would give the best hugs’: Parents speak about daughter killed by fallen tree
A homeowner in Arizona said they found a bobcat in their house when returning from work.
‘Don’t handle’: Homeowner returns from work to find wild bobcat inside dog’s bed
Las Vegas police: Woman told employees ‘you will never catch me’ during retail theft
Police: Woman tells employee ‘You will never catch me’ while stealing items from store

Latest News

DCS employee accused of soliciting underaged girl
DCS employee accused of soliciting underage girl
Student overdoses on fentanyl at school
Student overdoses on fentanyl at school
More rain chances for part of the weekend.
First Alert Weather: Off and on showers and cool air stick around
FILE
Williamson Co. teen accused of selling fentanyl-laced drugs to fellow student