Affidavit: Metro Police recover car stolen from dead man

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - License plate readers are helping Metro Police crack down on crime.

On Tuesday, police were able to locate a stolen car that belonged to a dead man.

When police stopped the driver, she said the car was given to her by the owner and he was not dead. But that wasn’t true because the car was reported stolen on Monday.

When police searched the car, drugs and guns were found inside.

Officers also found out the driver was a convicted felon. She was charged with felony gun possession.

