WWII medals returned to late Army soldier’s Nashville family

The family once again has mementos of their father’s bravery.
State Treasurer David H. Lillard returned four missing World War II and Korean War military...
State Treasurer David H. Lillard returned four missing World War II and Korean War military medals to the Sanders family.(WSMV)
By Daniel Smithson
Published: Mar. 8, 2023 at 12:58 PM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – Prized military medals are now back in the hands of a late Army veteran’s family.

On Wednesday, State Treasurer David H. Lillard returned four missing World War II and Korean War military medals to the family of late U.S. Army veteran James Sanders.

Jai Sanders, of Nashville, claimed his father’s medals through the Tennessee Department of Treasury’s Unclaimed Property program. The program had been holding the medals since 2015.

Jai had stored the medals in a safe deposit box more than 25 years ago at a Nashville bank that later closed. Tennessee law protects all military decorations, so the bank turned over the box to Unclaimed Property.

After all these years, Jai once again has mementos of his father’s bravery and sacrifice.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

