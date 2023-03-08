Second drag racer wanted for questioning in fatal crash investigation

Police say two Dodge Chargers were driving in excess of 100 miles per hour at the time of the crash.
“We’ve got a huge drag racing problem," Councilman Robert Swope said during a committee meeting on Tuesday.
By Daniel Smithson
Published: Mar. 8, 2023 at 3:43 PM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The driver of the second Dodge Charger involved in Monday’s fatal drag racing crash in Nashville is wanted for questioning.

The fatal crash on Clarksville Pike killed Jacob Barnhardt, 34, of Clarksville. Police say two Dodge Chargers were speeding southbound in an excess of 100 miles per hour when one lost control and crossed into the northbound lanes, hitting a Honda Insight.

Councilman says Nashville has ‘huge drag racing problem’ after deadly crash

The second Charger, seen below in a surveillance photo to the left, continued inbound on Clarksville Pike, police said.

Police say these Dodge Chargers were involved in a fatal crash on Monday.
The Charger involved in the crash, to the right in the photo, was driven by Patrick Ewin, 31, who has been charged with vehicular homicide by recklessness in the death of Barnhardt.

Jacob Barnhardt, left, was killed in a Monday evening crash in Nashville.
Barnhardt had to be extricated from the Honda. He was rushed to Vanderbilt University Medical Center where he died shortly after arrival, police said. Ewin was transported to the hospital for minor injuries, then to jail.

Anyone with information on the driver of the second Charger is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.

