Rain moves into the Midstate along with cooler air

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) -Rounds of showers are likely over the next several days with unseasonably cool air sticking around through next week.

TONIGHT - THURSDAY:

Tonight will be variably cloudy and chilly. Lows by morning will dip into the upper 30s and low 40s.

Thursday will turn mostly cloudy with a better chance for widespread rain showers. Cool weather continues with highs in the 50s.

Rain will increase in coverage and intensity as a cold front approaches Thursday night.

FRIDAY & SATURDAY:

Behind a cold front Friday, the northwest breeze will strengthen. Expect clouds and sunshine mixed and a high around 60.

Saturday will start off bright, but clouds will move in quickly. A shower or two will even be possible toward evening, with more rain overspreading the area Saturday night. A shower or two will even be possible during the Nashville SC game.

SUNDAY:

Sunday looks rainy at times. There will be a few embedded downpours in spots, too. It’ll be very cool, in the 50s.

NEXT WEEK:

Colder weather will take over Middle Tennessee early next week. On Monday and Tuesday, temperatures will be 10-15 degrees below average.

Freezing weather will be possible Tuesday morning, with a freeze even more likely early Wednesday.

Each day will be partLy cloudy, there is a slight chance of showers early on Monday.

