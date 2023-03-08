The Lumineers, Zach Bryan headline Franklin’s Pilgrimage Music Festival

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WSMV) – Williamson County’s biggest music festival returns this year with another huge lineup of music.

Pilgrimage Music & Cultural Arts Festival, which is scheduled for Sept. 23 and 24, officially released its lineup of entertainers Wednesday morning, exclusively with WSMV4.

The The Lumineers and Zach Bryan will headline the festival.

Saturday’s lineup includes The Lumineers, The Black Crowes, The Head and The Heart, Yola, Better Than Ezra, James Bay, Hailey Whitters, Boy Named Banjo, Peter One, Butch Walker, The Watson Twins, Bones Owens, Tash Neal & MJT, People On the Porch, and Michael Rix.

Sunday’s lineup includes Zach Bryan, Nathaniel Rateliff & the Night Sweats, Ashley McBryde, Margo Price, Luke Grimes, Ian Munsick, The War and Treaty, Patrick Droney, Charlie Worsham, Madeline Edwards, Tigirlily Gold, Tommy Prine, Owensboro Bluegrass Band, Troubadour Blue, and Down Home Church.

Pilgrimage Festival lineup (WSMV)

The festival started in 2015 and was the brainchild of musician and Franklin resident Kevin Griffin. The festival’s website states Griffin was on a morning run through an old horse farm when he envisioned the area as a natural fit for a music festival venue.

Pilgrimage takes place during the day and offers a diverse yet renowned lineup of rock and roll, alt-country, bluegrass, jazz, indie, gospel, and more, the website says.

From 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Wednesday, WSMV4 viewers can use the presale code 4FEST to get tickets before they go on sale to the public Thursday at 10 a.m.

Tickets will also be given away on Today In Nashville. Watch Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday and listen for the call-to-win cue during the show. You can watch Today in Nashville at 2 p.m. each weekday on WSMV4.

Watch Today In Nashville for a chance to win! (Today In Nashville)

For tickets and more information, head to the Pilgrimage website.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.