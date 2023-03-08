Neighbors concerned about streetlight safety as NES works to restore power

Residents said they understand the delay but are concerned for walkers in the area.
WSMV's Sharon Danquah reports.
By Sharon Danquah
Published: Mar. 8, 2023 at 5:35 PM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Some South Nashville neighbors are speaking out about the dangers of streetlights still out after last week’s windstorm.

Neighbors said the windstorm knocked out at least two streetlights along Marcus Drive. It’s an issues walkers and joggers said is threatening their safety.

“We have had some outages,” homeowner Jason Lovvorn said.

After strong winds knocked down dozens of trees, powerlines and loose branches, people like Lovvorn said those winds also shut off neighborhood streetlights.

“They’re darker streets and less people walking at night,” Lovvorn said.

NES Outage report

Report as of 5 p.m., Wednesday
Customers without power at 5 p.m.939
Total customers impacted by storm115,000
Customers whose power has already been restored114,000
Total number of broken poles183
Numbers of crews currently in the field130+

One man living along Lovvorn’s street said he’s reported two lights out along Marcus Drive days ago, but these lights are still out.

“I would imagine they would attend to the first things first, the big limbs, trees, power lines itself and then the streetlights probably would be second priority,” Lovvorn said.

For the past five days dozens of Nashville Electric Service crews have been working to restore power in homes and businesses throughout the city. While crews work to repair the outages, some residents are now on edge.

“Especially with some traffic lights and streetlights because there aren’t a bunch of sidewalks, so especially on the road where there are no sidewalks,” Collin Hanley said.

Hanley said he walks along McCall Street and Marcus Drive daily, and without streetlights, those walks could be dangerous, but not just for him.

“Right after the storm they was a bunch of tree limbs around they could cost you a lot of money on your car.,” he said.

While neighbors like Lovvorn wait to for crews to respond, they’re advising others to report streetlights they see knocked out to make sure NES is aware.

“I did not know there was a contact or a protocol for doing that, so it’s good to hear,” Lovvorn said.

WSMV4 asked NES how it will tackle the street light outages among the hundreds of power outages which workers are attempting to restore. NES has not responded to WSMV4′s request.

“I hope this is something that NES can attend to promptly,” Lovvorn said.

While neighbors wait for repairs, many are just hoping no one gets hurt.

