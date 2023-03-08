Nearly 30 ounces of cocaine, guns seized in drug bust

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A search at a Nashville residence resulted in the seizure of a large amount of illegal drugs.

During their search, detectives discovered several baggies containing various substances, according to an affidavit.

The baggies contained 847 grams of cocaine and fentanyl, 55 grams of a pink powder that tested positive for fentanyl, heroin and methamphetamine, 458 grams of promethazine, and 3,881 grams of marijuana.

Detectives also discovered and seized six handguns and one rifle at the residence. One of the handguns was reported stolen, according to an affidavit.

Malik Scott, 37, was arrested on several charges, including possession with intent to sell and theft of a firearm, on Tuesday.

Scott is a convicted felon and is currently in custody on a $239,500 bond, according to the Davidson County Sheriff’s Office.

