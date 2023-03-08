Mother searching for answers after Clarksville teen murdered

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A mother is calling for anyone to come forward with information after her 13-year-old son was shot and killed in Clarksville.

Police said the teen died in a targeted shooting Friday night and officers are trying to identify the gunman’s car.

Parrese Johnson said she’s trying to process what happened to son, Paul Miller, who was at a friend’s house when he was killed. She said Paul would go over there all the time and she never thought he was in danger.

“I’m not sure if he was the target of the shooting or if it was who he was with or people he has surrounded himself with,” Johnson said. “He was a good kid. I didn’t ever hear anyone speak any ill words towards him or about him, so it is hard to think that somebody targeted my baby for a killing. I can’t process that.”

Paul was in eighth grade and was the star of his football team, Johnson said. He dreamed of making it to the NFL and she is now heartbroken that will never happen.

“I just miss him,” Johnson said. “I just want to touch him. I just want him to walk through those doors one last time and it all to be a dream. I just still don’t want to believe that he is gone.”

Clarksville Police said investigators are still trying to figure out who fired the shots. They’re offering a cash reward trying to get the gunman off the street.

Johnson said she wants to make sure this doesn’t happen to any other families, and she is trying to remember Paul as someone who always had a smile on his face and loved his family.

“He was always trying to lift everybody else’s spirits up,” Johnson said. “Never wanted to see anybody sad. Never wanted to see me sad.”

