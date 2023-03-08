Mother searching for answers after Clarksville teen murdered


Parrese Johnson said her 13-year-old son was killed while at his friend's house on Friday night.
By Brendan Tierney
Published: Mar. 7, 2023 at 7:10 PM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A mother is calling for anyone to come forward with information after her 13-year-old son was shot and killed in Clarksville.

Police said the teen died in a targeted shooting Friday night and officers are trying to identify the gunman’s car.

Parrese Johnson said she’s trying to process what happened to son, Paul Miller, who was at a friend’s house when he was killed. She said Paul would go over there all the time and she never thought he was in danger.

“I’m not sure if he was the target of the shooting or if it was who he was with or people he has surrounded himself with,” Johnson said. “He was a good kid. I didn’t ever hear anyone speak any ill words towards him or about him, so it is hard to think that somebody targeted my baby for a killing. I can’t process that.”

Paul was in eighth grade and was the star of his football team, Johnson said. He dreamed of making it to the NFL and she is now heartbroken that will never happen.

“I just miss him,” Johnson said. “I just want to touch him. I just want him to walk through those doors one last time and it all to be a dream. I just still don’t want to believe that he is gone.”

Clarksville Police said investigators are still trying to figure out who fired the shots. They’re offering a cash reward trying to get the gunman off the street.

Johnson said she wants to make sure this doesn’t happen to any other families, and she is trying to remember Paul as someone who always had a smile on his face and loved his family.

“He was always trying to lift everybody else’s spirits up,” Johnson said. “Never wanted to see anybody sad. Never wanted to see me sad.”

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kid Rock (Cropped Photo: Ralph Arvesen / CC BY 2.0)
Kid Rock to perform in Nashville
THP cruiser.
One person dies in crash on Highway 25
Aleya Brooks and her family
High school cheerleader ‘in the arms of Jesus now’ following deadly storms
Downed tree in Humphreys County.
Driver impaled by tree in Humphreys County identified
According to Michigan State Police, the worker was holding a traffic control sign on County...
Road worker struck, killed while directing traffic, police say

Latest News

Tuesday night news update from WSMV4 Nashville
Tuesday night news update from WSMV4 Nashville
Local farms damaged by storms
Local farms damaged by storms
Fire safety violations at Metro school
Fire safety violations at school
Woman dies after crashing into utility pole
Woman dies after crashing into utility pole