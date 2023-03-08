More power outages in West Nashville after car crash

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Both Metro Nashville Police and electrical crews were dispatched to a car crash early Wednesday morning in West Nashville.

According to police at the scene, a white sedan lost control and crashed into a power pole at the intersection of West End Avenue and Lauderdale Road, outside historic Cherokee Park. The crash occurred around 4:30 a.m. on Wednesday.

The driver was transported to Vanderbilt Medical Center for his injuries.

The crash knocked out power to roughly 150 customers and street lights along West End Avenue. Crews with Nashville Electric Service worked quickly to restore power to the area.

Power is out in some places of West End Ave after a car crashed into a power pole. NES has already been out here this morning. @WSMV pic.twitter.com/5oX8jWBgYa — Ryan Breslin (@RyBrez) March 8, 2023

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.