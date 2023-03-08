More power outages in West Nashville after car crash

A white sedan smashed into a power pole on West End Avenue early Wednesday morning.
A car crashed into a power pole on the corner of West End Avenue and Lauderdale Road Wednesday morning.
By Tony Garcia and Ryan Breslin
Published: Mar. 8, 2023 at 6:50 AM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Both Metro Nashville Police and electrical crews were dispatched to a car crash early Wednesday morning in West Nashville.

According to police at the scene, a white sedan lost control and crashed into a power pole at the intersection of West End Avenue and Lauderdale Road, outside historic Cherokee Park. The crash occurred around 4:30 a.m. on Wednesday.

The driver was transported to Vanderbilt Medical Center for his injuries.

The crash knocked out power to roughly 150 customers and street lights along West End Avenue. Crews with Nashville Electric Service worked quickly to restore power to the area.

