Maury Co. officers conduct high visibility traffic enforcement


Officers from Columbia Police Department, Maury County Sheriff's Department, Spring Hill Police Department and Tennessee Highway Patrol made over 70 traffic stops in a three-hour period on Tuesday.
By Chuck Morris
Published: Mar. 7, 2023 at 9:51 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, Tenn. (WSMV) - Law enforcement officers from several agencies worked together on Tuesday to conduct high visibility, directed traffic enforcement on Nashville Highway.

Officers from the Columbia Police Department, Maury County Sheriff’s Department, Spring Hill Police Department and Tennessee Highway Patrol made over 70 traffic stops on Nashville Highway from Columbia to Spring Hill with multiple citation and arrests being made. Some of the violations officered encountered were speeding, distracted driving, seatbelt violations, move-over law and driving on revoked or suspended licenses.

Traffic Safety Operations with an emphasis on school zones and in high vehicle crash rate areas will continue in the future, according to Columbia Police.

