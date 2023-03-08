Man charged after spilling tea in Nashville McDonald’s, police say

McDonald's
McDonald's(Max Pixel)
By Daniel Smithson
Published: Mar. 8, 2023 at 11:34 AM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – A man was charged with vandalism Tuesday after police say he intentionally spilled tea inside a West Nashville McDonald’s.

Christopher Scott Hall, 29, was charged with vandalism with damage costing more than $1,000.

Police said Hall was trespassing inside the McDonald’s restaurant, 2700 West End Ave, so he was told to leave at about 7:15 a.m.

Hall became irate, according to an affidavit, and began screaming at the store’s manager.

Police said, “during his tirade,” Hall pulled two large iced tea urns off the counter, causing them to fall on the floor and spill several gallons of tea.

The manager told police the tea urns and lost beverages cost more than $1,000.

Hall was charged additionally with aggravated trespassing, resisting arrest and evading arrest.

