Local farmers out thousands of dollars after windstorm

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The produce Nashvillians and local restaurants get from farmers might be delayed.

After strong winds came through the Midstate last week, farms were damaged. The Farm and Fiddle in Santa Fe said it is now out thousands of dollars.

When a gust of wind blew through Daniel Foulk’s farm, he didn’t expect to lose a greenhouse.

“My farmhand and I were holding down a greenhouse we got just two weeks ago, so brand-new,” says Foulk. “We were trying to hold it down from damaging the greenhouse next to it.”

Now he’s cleaning what’s left – a shriveled up pile of plastic.

“These structures we use a lot for extending the season for certain vegetables,” explains Foulk.

It all comes right before the spring growing season is supposed to start.

“We’ll rebuild, but it just happens right at the time when we got a lot of things going on,” says Foulk.

Inside his Santa Fe farm, Foulk has plants in the ground already, but this will set him back.

“It’s hard to say but $10,000 or something like that,” he says in terms of the damage.

Not only did their greenhouse experience damage, so did their shed. In fact, Foulk says his wife was inside when a tree fell on the roof.

“The ceiling came down, hit her and knocked her down to the ground and she was able to crawl out,” says Foulk.

As for the animals and other crops on Foulk’s farm, he says they are fine and their production this year will still be on track.

“We’ll get it out at the same time,” he says. “It just means we are going to have to work 16-hour days instead of 12-hour days.”

As for the destroyed greenhouse, Foulk says it’s part of the job.

“When you have the velocity those winds have there’s not much you can do,” he says. “It’s going to tear stuff up.”

Foulk says they will start going to local farmers markets in Nashville and Columbia in May. He says they plan to have all the produce ready to go.

