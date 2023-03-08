Hundreds of children die from exposure to pills, according to new report

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A new study published in the journal Pediatrics found more children are getting their hands on opioids and other medications.

The data shows between 2007-2018, more than 730 kids died from eating something poisonous. Researchers say pain, cold, and allergy pills are to blame for several of those deaths, but the majority of fatal poisonings are now from opioids.

According to the study, over the past decade, more children have been exposed to new opioid sources through illicit drugs like heroin and fentanyl.

The Tennessee Alliance for Drug Endangered Children said they are expanding their resources due to the ongoing need for resources aimed at battling drug addiction. In 2022, they referred 2,500 adults to drug treatment centers compared to 770 referrals in 2021. There was also an uptick in the need for mental health resources among kids and teenagers.

“We also have another program...it goes beyond our 12 counties across the state and we are working and developing,” explained Tabatha Curtis from the Tennessee Alliance for Drug-Endangered Children. “That’s the Handle With Care Program and that’s for law enforcement and first responders.”

The Handle With Care Program gives first responders a way of alerting schools if one of their students is impacted by an emergency.

“They use a QR code that notifies their school...just gives the child’s name and the grade they are in. It goes into the school and says, ‘Handle with Care,’” Curtis explained. “And they would know to... Give them a little grace that day and maybe give them an opportunity not to take a test they didn’t prepare for but also identify if this child needs some extra support.”

Medical experts have said a way to combat the opioid epidemic is to make Narcan more accessible while spreading awareness.

The Tennessee Poison Center is noticing Tennessee kids are being impacted by other harmful substances. They have seen more kids shuffling through their parents’ cabinets and cleaning supplies as well as their medicine cabinets.

“Things like toilet bowl cleaners that are incredibly dangerous to children if they drink them, they can cause some really severe internal burns so it’s also important to lock up...get a cabinet lock to put all of your cleaning products in there,” said Dr. Rebecca Bruccoleri, the Medical Director for the Tennessee Poison Center

Dr. Bruccoleri said talking your kids into taking their medicine by telling them it’s candy is another dangerous habit that often goes overlooked.

“Never try to tell your child to take a medication because it’s candy and there are so many look-a-likes. A lot of medication looks like candy,” Dr. Bruccoleri.

If your child eats or drinks something they shouldn’t, you can call The Tennessee Poison Center at (800) 222-1222. If your child is showing signs of distress, call 911.

