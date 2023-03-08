First Alert Forecast: Cooler with Occasional Showers

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Several waves of showers are likely over the next several days with unseasonably cool air remaining in place.

Rain will become increasingly likely Thursday and Thursday night, and then again on Sunday. (WSMV)

THIS AFTERNOON - THURSDAY:

Clouds will increase from west to east this afternoon. A few showers will move in from the west, too. One or two may even make it into the Nashville area before the rain dissipates entirely toward evening. It’ll be cooler than previous days with highs only in the 50s.

Tonight will be variably cloudy and turn chilly. Well have lows by morning in the upper 30s and low 40s.

Thursday will turn mostly cloudy with a better chance for some rain showers. Cool weather will stick around with highs in the 50s.

Rain will increase in coverage and intensity as a cold front approaches Thursday night.

FRIDAY & SATURDAY:

Behind a cold front, we’ll have a strengthening northwest breeze on Friday. Expect clouds and sunshine mixed and a high around 60.

Saturday will start off bright, but clouds will move in quickly. A shower or two will even be possible toward evening, with more rain overspreading the area Saturday night. A shower or two will even be possible during the Nashville SC game.

SUNDAY:

Sunday looks rainy at times. We’ll have a few embedded downpours in spots, too. It’ll be very cool, in the 50s.

NEXT WEEK:

Colder weather will take over Middle Tennessee early next week. On Monday and Tuesday, temperatures will be 10-15 degrees below average.

Freezing weather will be possible Tuesday morning, with a freeze even more likely early Wednesday.

