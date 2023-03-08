First Alert Forecast: Cooler temps and passing showers

After a much cooler start this morning, temperatures will only work their way back into the 50s today with much more cloud cover around during the day.

A couple of passing showers cannot be ruled out late in the afternoon and evening but not everyone will see rain. Tonight will be mostly cloudy with an isolated shower and lows in the lower 40s.

More showers move back in on Thursday, and some spots may hear a rumble of thunder but there is no severe weather threat to watch for as of now. Highs on Thursday stay in the 50s.

A couple of very isolated showers will continue into early Friday morning, but for now, the trend is for us to dry things out for the day with highs trying to get back near 60

It is looking like a split weekend across the Mid State with a dry Saturday and highs in the mid-50s as we try and break the clouds up in the afternoon.

Our next round of rain moves in on Sunday with temperatures in the mid-50s.

Rain will taper off for Monday, but the clouds will hang around with highs in the mid-50s.

Tuesday is looking cooler with temperatures struggling to get out of the 40s.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.