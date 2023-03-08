Dozens of fire code violations found at top Metro school

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - You can easily see a restaurant’s health score or if there are violations at a nail spa. However, if you wanted to check out fire safety violations at your child’s school, it is not as simple.

Schools are not required to publicly post their most recent fire inspections, so WSMV4 Investigates filed open records requests to see how Metro Schools fared. The school with the most violations may come as a surprise to parents.

A WSMV4 investigation found Hume-Fogg Magnet High School in downtown Nashville had the most fire code violations in 2022.

“This is one of the top high schools in the state,” grandparent Calvian Dunnavant said.

In fact, Niche ranked Hume-Fogg the number one public high school in Tennessee last week.

“I am totally surprised,” Dunnavant said.

In its most recent December inspection, the school had 31 violations. That is more than any other school in a single visit in 2022.

Violations range from emergency exit doors missing signage to smoke detectors not being properly installed. Other violations include gates to emergency exits being padlocked.

“It shouldn’t have any issues,” Dunnavant said. “It doesn’t make any sense at all.”

Hume-Fogg’s 2021 inspection found just five violations, so we asked Metro Nashville Public Schools about the spike.

“These are situations that probably over many years have been missed by the fire marshal’s office before during the inspection,” school spokesman Sean Braisted said.

Missed? MNPS said the Nashville Fire Department entered into a contract with the State Fire Marshal’s office in 2021 in connection to the fire inspections for Metro Schools. Braisted said MNPS has been told that the inspections are now more thorough.

“Now that they are doing a deeper level of scrutiny, they identified those problems,” Braisted said.

However, NFD said nothing has changed about the inspections. NFD said the contract only streamlined the follow up process for corrections.

For Dunnavant, he just wants to know his grandkids are safe at school.

“It needs to be corrected,” Dunnavant said.

As of the latest updated report, five of the violations at Hume-Fogg have been corrected. MNPS said the most dangerous violations get top priority in getting fixed, and the fire marshal’s office says those violations also get the shortest deadline to do so.

To obtain a copy of the inspection at your child’s school, you can submit a public records request through hubNashville.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.