CoreCivic to end operation of state prison in Clifton

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - CoreCivic will no longer operate a state prison facility in Clifton, Tennessee, the company confirmed.

CoreCivic is not seeking to renew its contract to operate South Central Correctional Facility. The current contract expires on June 30, 2023.

“We are not seeking to renew the contract and will cease operating the facility by no later than June 30,” CoreCivic said in a statement.

South Central Correctional Facility is a medium-security prison and has been managed by CoreCivic since 1992, according to the company’s website. South Central can currently hold almost 1,300 inmates.

The Tennessee Department of Correction is reviewing its options for the facility, according to a statement.

The DOC did not say how it would affect other facilities CoreCivic operated for the state. CoreCivic operates facilities for the Department of Correction in Hartsville (Trousdale-Turner Correctional Center) and Whiteville (Whiteville Correctional Facility). CoreCivic also operates the Hardeman County Correctional Facility, which is owned by the Hardeman County Correctional Facilities Corporation. TDOC contracts for almost 2,000 medium security beds at the facility.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.