CoreCivic to end operation of state prison in Clifton

Future of South Central Correctional Facility to be decided by the Department of Correction.
South Central Correctional Facility in Clifton, Tennessee is currently operated by CoreCivic.
South Central Correctional Facility in Clifton, Tennessee is currently operated by CoreCivic.(WSMV)
By Chuck Morris
Published: Mar. 8, 2023 at 5:36 PM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - CoreCivic will no longer operate a state prison facility in Clifton, Tennessee, the company confirmed.

CoreCivic is not seeking to renew its contract to operate South Central Correctional Facility. The current contract expires on June 30, 2023.

“We are not seeking to renew the contract and will cease operating the facility by no later than June 30,” CoreCivic said in a statement.

South Central Correctional Facility is a medium-security prison and has been managed by CoreCivic since 1992, according to the company’s website. South Central can currently hold almost 1,300 inmates.

The Tennessee Department of Correction is reviewing its options for the facility, according to a statement.

The DOC did not say how it would affect other facilities CoreCivic operated for the state. CoreCivic operates facilities for the Department of Correction in Hartsville (Trousdale-Turner Correctional Center) and Whiteville (Whiteville Correctional Facility). CoreCivic also operates the Hardeman County Correctional Facility, which is owned by the Hardeman County Correctional Facilities Corporation. TDOC contracts for almost 2,000 medium security beds at the facility.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The owner of Roma Pizza on Donelson Pike was assaulted by a delivery driver on Saturday.
Donelson restaurant workers attacked by food delivery driver
Kid Rock (Cropped Photo: Ralph Arvesen / CC BY 2.0)
Kid Rock to perform in Nashville
A homeowner in Arizona said they found a bobcat in their house when returning from work.
‘Don’t handle’: Homeowner returns from work to find wild bobcat inside dog’s bed
Storm victim remembered after her death
Pastor remembers elderly Hendersonville woman who died after tree falls on her
Tractor-trailer rolls on I-40 East in Hickman County.
Semi hauling wine rolls, closes interstate in Hickman County

Latest News

Wednesday evening weather update
Wednesday evening weather update
Streetlights in one Nashville neighborhood are still dark after storms last Friday.
Neighbors concerned about streetlight safety as NES works to restore power
Some streetlights still out after Friday's storm
Some streetlights still out after Friday's storms
Loved ones honor man killed in street racing crashing
Loved ones honor man killed in street racing crash