Boo, a Metro Police horse, retires after 10 years of service

Boo will begin “living the easy life” soon.
Boo the horse
Boo the horse(Photo courtesy of Metropolitan Nashville Police Department)
By Danica Sauter
Published: Mar. 8, 2023 at 3:54 PM CST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Metropolitan Nashville Police Department announced that Boo, a 15-year-old horse with the Metro Nashville Police Horse Mounted Patrol unit, has retired after serving 10 years.

Throughout Boo’s career, he was always a favorite of almost everyone that came across him, police said.

“He’s always been a solid partner on the streets and hilarious troublemaker around the barn,” police said in a Facebook post.

Metro Police quipped on Facebook that Boo will spend his retirement “living the easy life” of “just being a horse.”

