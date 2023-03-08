Boo, a Metro Police horse, retires after 10 years of service

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Metropolitan Nashville Police Department announced that Boo, a 15-year-old horse with the Metro Nashville Police Horse Mounted Patrol unit, has retired after serving 10 years.

Throughout Boo’s career, he was always a favorite of almost everyone that came across him, police said.

“He’s always been a solid partner on the streets and hilarious troublemaker around the barn,” police said in a Facebook post.

Metro Police quipped on Facebook that Boo will spend his retirement “living the easy life” of “just being a horse.”

