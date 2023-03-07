Tenn. Senate votes to cut Nashville’s city council in half

The bill would cap Metro City Council seats at 20.
The bill was introduced in January and will reduce the number of politicians in metropolitan governments.
By Danica Sauter
Published: Mar. 7, 2023 at 11:52 AM CST
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - State senators voted in favor of cutting the number of members on Metro Nashville’s city council in half on Tuesday.

The bill was introduced in January by Rep. William Lamberth and Senate Finance Chairman Bo Watson and will reduce the number of politicians in metropolitan governments.

Currently, Nashville’s metropolitan council seats 40 members. This bill, if approved later this week, will cut it to 20.

“When government grows beyond a certain size, it hinders economic growth, taxes are inevitably raised and the standard of living for the average citizen is diminished,” Rep. Lamberth said in a statement. “Government functions best closer to the people. This legislation will strengthen local democracy and competency by improving the ability of local elected leaders to effectively represent their communities.”

Local government bodies exceeding 20 voting members would be required to dissolve and re-appropriate current districts using the latest federal U.S. Census data to ensure equal representation based on population, according to the bill’s language.

The Senate Finance, Ways, and Means Committee recommended SB0087 for passage on Tuesday morning, with nine members voting for the bill and two voting against it.

The Senate Finance Committee voted on Monday morning to pass a bill that would cap metropolitan councils at 20 members.

