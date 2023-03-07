Tattoo house call appointment ends in robbery, shooting

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A man who offers haircuts and tattoos out of his apartment was shot and robbed by someone posing as a customer, according to Metro Police.

In October, the victim said a man contacted him to schedule a tattoo appointment. According to the victim, he had been a customer of his in the past.

Jabbar Williams, 19, arrived at the victim’s apartment for his appointment with another man, who the victim later positively identified as Keshaun Webb, according to an affidavit.

The two allegedly stormed inside the victim’s apartment as he opened the door.

The victim said Williams and Webb then pointed guns at him and demanded his money and guns. He said he was later pistol-whipped by the intruders, who allegedly stole $200 before leaving his apartment.

During the altercation, a single gunshot went off and hit the victim in the thigh, according to an affidavit. The victim said he watched the intruders flee the scene in a gold Nissan Sentra and went to another location to call authorities.

Williams was arrested on Monday and charged with aggravated and especially aggravated robbery. He is currently in custody on a $95,000 bond.

