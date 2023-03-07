Semi hauling wine rolls, closes interstate in Hickman County

MCEWEN, Tenn. (WSMV) - Commuters heading east into Nashville from Hickman County were in for a long wait after a truck overturned and closed the interstate on Tuesday morning.

According to the Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT), a tractor-trailer crashed with another vehicle on I-40 East just before 7 a.m. and rolled on its side near McEwen, blocking both lanes of traffic. The semi was hauling roughly 30,000 pounds of wine and other items, according to TDOT.

Tennessee Highway Patrol is reporting injuries in the crash.

Traffic is being diverted around the crash at the Centerville exit ramp/exit 148.

Overturned tractor-trailer on I-40 East in Hickman County. (TDOT)

