Roofers in high demand after last week’s storms


WSMV's Michael Warrick reports.
By Michael Warrick
Published: Mar. 7, 2023 at 5:57 PM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
LEBANON, Tenn. (WSMV) - Midstate roofing companies are being swamped with calls after fierce wind gusts damaged roofs across the area last week.

Gusts of up to 70 mph were recorded Friday afternoon, enough to down trees and blow shingles off roofs.

ASAR Roofing & Gutters says since Friday, it has taken around 70 calls from customers with damaged roofs.

“We were able to kind of pinpoint [the storm] and know to gear up and get ready for these storms that were coming through,” ASAR owner Craig Lynn said. “It has been insane, we have been running calls as you can see, over and over and over.”

Lynn has been in the roofing industry since he was 17. His advice for people who have roof damage is to be wary of people door-knocking and offering patch jobs.

“You do have other companies that are going around here that are not a legit company, they do not have general liability insurance on the company. They are going around knocking on doors,” Lynn said.

Over the past four days, Lynn says his crews have patched nearly 30 roofs. Because of the sky-high demand, his strategy is to complete jobs in the same area, before moving to other counties, that way he can maximize how many people he’s helping.

“The best thing for us is to be able to get out here and get as many people as we can safe from the weather conditions that are coming,” Lynn said. “We definitely want to make sure we have at least one day of rest, as we should, and we try to take that time to gear up and get ready for the following week to be able to serve the community even more.”

If you believe you have roof damage, experts advise you have it inspected by a local, licensed roofing company.

Allow them to inspect the roof, and take pictures, which can be shown to your insurance company. Most wind-related damage to homes are covered by standard homeowner insurance policies.

To reach ASAR Roofing & Gutters, visit their Facebook page or website.

