Proposal to rename part of Rep. John Lewis Way after former Pres. Trump withdrawn

The bill would have required a portion of the road to be changed to President Donald Trump Blvd.
The bill would have renamed a portion of Rep. John Lewis Way after former President Donald Trump.
By Tony Garcia
Published: Mar. 7, 2023 at 7:54 AM CST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Tennessee lawmakers have withdrawn a bill that aimed to rename a portion of Rep. John Lewis Way in Davidson County to President Donald Trump Boulevard.

The road was recently renamed to honor Congressman John Lewis, a civil rights leader and one of the 13 original “Freedom Riders.” He led the historic lunch counter sit-ins that led to Nashville becoming the first southern city to start the desegregation of public places.

The proposal to rename a section of the road after Trump, officially submitted on January 31 as HB1372/SB1407, easily passed through the Senate in February but was removed from consideration on Monday, March 6.

The bill was sponsored by Rep. Paul Sherrell in the House and Frank Niceley in the Senate.

The bill aimed to rename Rep. John Lewis Way to President Donald Trump Boulevard where the road intersects with James Robertson Parkway, ending at the intersection of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd.

Bill proposes renaming portion of Tennessee road to President Donald Trump Boulevard

Had the bill moved forward and passed, the Cordell Hull State Office building address would have changed to reflect a new Donald J. Trump Boulevard address.

Several city and state officials voiced opposition to the proposal, including Metro Councilwoman Zulfat Suara, who tweeted, “This is ridiculous. We are going to fight this.”

