Pastor remembers elderly Hendersonville woman who died after tree falls on her

HENDERSONVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - After heavy winds swept through Middle Tennessee last Friday there were several fallen trees and power outages.

In Hendersonville, Joan Kay Tutor, 81, was leaving a neighbor’s house on Lake Terrace Drive when a tree fell on her, killing her.

Goodlettsville Church pastor, Tim Stutler, knew Joan Kay Tutor for several years. She and her husband have been members of the church for more than three decades.

“As her pastor, my heart just breaks for her family. She was a vital part of the family, a big part of our church,” said Stutler.

Stutler says she went by “Kay” and was just one of the sweetest and kindest people you’d ever met.

“It was just her instinct. She saw the tree fall on the neighbor’s home and she said we got to go see if we can help them out. You know here’s an 80-something-year-old woman but that was her instinct,” said Stutler.

Heavy winds swept through Middle Tennessee that day causing several trees to fall and leaving thousands without power in the area.

“There had already been a tree, or a limb fall on the house and when she was over there trying to comfort the neighbor another tree fell,” said Stutler.

Compassion coupled with generosity made Kay so special--and Stutler says those traits were reflected in her life each day.

“She was very active in this church—always reaching out to help those who were shut-ins, sending cars, calling, stopping to visit. It is not unusual that she would die doing what she did living, checking on a neighbor that was in need,” said Stutler.

Pastor Stutler says his heartbreaks for Kay’s family, including her husband of 63 years. He says the two were deeply in love and inseparable.

