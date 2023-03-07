NHA sponsor to waive adoption fees after shelter reaches capacity

The fees will be waived for one week.
Nashville Human Association (NHA) conducts a check-up on rescued beagle.
Nashville Human Association (NHA) conducts a check-up on rescued beagle.(Nashville Humane Association)
By Carmyn Gutierrez
Published: Mar. 7, 2023 at 12:18 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Last week, Nashville Humane Association shared a video showing their shelter was full, urging adopters to come forward.

The video panned through rows of kennels, showing dozens of animals inside, and some containing two animals instead of one. The shelter expressed it simply didn’t have enough space to accommodate them all.

Now, a sponsor has stepped up to ensure the shelter is able to find loving homes for its overflow of pets.

Mars Petcare, a global pet food company, announced they would be waiving all adoption fees for the shelter.

In partnership with Pedigree, adopters will be able to bring home a furry friend without adoption fees from now until March 12.

“It’s hard to express how much this means to us and the animals in our care,” NHA said in an Instagram post. “For those of us who work in animal shelters, we see the heartbreaking reality of how many pets are abandoned, neglected, or surrendered each day. But it’s moments like these, when we see companies like Mars Petcare step up and show their compassion for animals in need, that we feel a glimmer of hope.”

The company will also be waiving adoption fees at the Williamson County Animal Center now through March 11.

“We’re seeing shelters struggle to have adoptions keep pace with intake,” said Sarah Moran, Senior Manager of External Affairs with Mars Pet Nutrition. “With Williamson County Animal Center being in our backyard and one of our key partners, we wanted to step up and help in any way that we can.”

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kid Rock (Cropped Photo: Ralph Arvesen / CC BY 2.0)
Kid Rock to perform in Nashville
THP cruiser.
One person dies in crash on Highway 25
Aleya Brooks and her family
High school cheerleader ‘in the arms of Jesus now’ following deadly storms
According to Michigan State Police, the worker was holding a traffic control sign on County...
Road worker struck, killed while directing traffic, police say
Downed tree in Humphreys County.
Driver impaled by tree in Humphreys County identified

Latest News

Cumberland River (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)
Tenn. Senate votes to cut Nashville’s city council in half
WSMV senate committee votes on Metro Council
Tennessee senate votes to approve cutting Metro Council members
CMA Fest lineup
CMA Fest lineup
How to get rid of storm debris
How to get rid of storm debris