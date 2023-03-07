NHA sponsor to waive adoption fees after shelter reaches capacity

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Last week, Nashville Humane Association shared a video showing their shelter was full, urging adopters to come forward.

The video panned through rows of kennels, showing dozens of animals inside, and some containing two animals instead of one. The shelter expressed it simply didn’t have enough space to accommodate them all.

Now, a sponsor has stepped up to ensure the shelter is able to find loving homes for its overflow of pets.

Mars Petcare, a global pet food company, announced they would be waiving all adoption fees for the shelter.

In partnership with Pedigree, adopters will be able to bring home a furry friend without adoption fees from now until March 12.

“It’s hard to express how much this means to us and the animals in our care,” NHA said in an Instagram post. “For those of us who work in animal shelters, we see the heartbreaking reality of how many pets are abandoned, neglected, or surrendered each day. But it’s moments like these, when we see companies like Mars Petcare step up and show their compassion for animals in need, that we feel a glimmer of hope.”

The company will also be waiving adoption fees at the Williamson County Animal Center now through March 11.

“We’re seeing shelters struggle to have adoptions keep pace with intake,” said Sarah Moran, Senior Manager of External Affairs with Mars Pet Nutrition. “With Williamson County Animal Center being in our backyard and one of our key partners, we wanted to step up and help in any way that we can.”

