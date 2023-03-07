Nashville woman dies after crashing into pole

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A driver critically injured Monday night in a single-vehicle crash on Poplar Creek Road has died.

Echo D. Cummins, 33, was driving westbound, east of Rolling River Parkway, when her Nissan Maxima went off the right side of the road at a curve. Police said she overcorrected to the left side and hit a utility pole.

Cummins was not wearing her seatbelt, according to police. Witnesses said she was driving erratically before the crash.

