Nashville woman dies after crashing into pole


Red and blue lights
Red and blue lights(Associated Press)
By Daniel Smithson
Published: Mar. 7, 2023 at 5:05 PM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A driver critically injured Monday night in a single-vehicle crash on Poplar Creek Road has died.

Echo D. Cummins, 33, was driving westbound, east of Rolling River Parkway, when her Nissan Maxima went off the right side of the road at a curve. Police said she overcorrected to the left side and hit a utility pole.

Cummins was not wearing her seatbelt, according to police. Witnesses said she was driving erratically before the crash.

