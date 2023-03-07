MPD to release 20 hours of footage in Tyre Nichols’ investigation

Memphis police
Memphis police(Action News 5)
By Jacob Gallant
Published: Mar. 7, 2023 at 10:56 AM CST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department is preparing to release 20 additional hours of footage in relation to the investigation into Tyre Nichols’ death.

City of Memphis Chief Legal Officer Jennifer Sink says the footage may be released as soon as Wednesday afternoon.

The footage will be released in a similar manner to the release of previous footage that was released on January 27.

“We’re going to do it in a public way,” Sink said.

Sink says the administrative hearings for all officers involved have been completed.

The records and charges related to these investigations will also be released.

Sink says four Memphis Fire Department employees and 13 Memphis Police Department employees have been disciplined as a result.

Three of those MFD employees were fired and one was given a suspension.

Of the 13 officers, seven were fired, three were suspended, two had charges dismissed and one resigned.

Five officers have been charged criminally: Demetrius Haley, Emmett Martin III, Justin Smith, Desmond Mills Jr, and Tadarius Bean all face second-degree murder charges. The next court appearance for those five is set for May 1.

