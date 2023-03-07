Maren Morris, Sheryl Crow to headline benefit concert for LGBTQ community

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – Maren Morris and Sheryl Crow will headline a benefit concert for the LGBTQIA+ community held later this month in Nashville.

LOVE RISING, a benefit concert for the nonprofits Tennessee Equality Project, inclusion tennessee, OUTMemphis and The Tennessee Pride Chamber will take place on March 20 at Bridgestone Arena. Performers will include Crow, Morris, Jason Isbell, Hayley Williams, Hozier, Brittany Howard, Brothers Osborne, Amanda Shires, Julien Baker, Joy Oladokun, Yola, Jake Wesley Rogers, Mya Byrne and Allison Russell and the Rainbow Coalition Band, with more to be announced.

The benefit concert was announced after Tennessee lawmakers passed a bill, signed by Gov. Bill Lee, banning public drag shows in Tennessee. No other state has acted as fast as Tennessee to ensure that drag shows cannot take place in public or in front of children. And the move lines up with Tennessee being among the states passing the most anti-LGBTQ legislation in the past few years.

“As a queer, intersectional artist and mother, raising my child in Nashville, it’s important to me to support these wonderful Tennessee LGBTQIA+ advocacy organizations, working so hard to build bridges, reduce harm and promote equality for all Tennesseans,” Allison Russell said in the concert media release. “LGBTQIA+ contributions and creativity are foundational to every genre of modern song and arts performance. I think it speaks volumes that so many in our community are feeling the same call to support, celebrate and uplift!”

“SB3/HB9 and SB1/HB1 are clearly targeted attacks on Tennesseans who haven’t done anything wrong,” added Jason Isbell in the release. “These bills add up to an attempt to eradicate a valuable part of our community and force good people to live in fear. We can’t in good conscience just stand by and let that happen.”

The concert is presented by Live Nation. Tickets go on sale beginning Wednesday at 10 a.m. local time with net proceeds benefiting the nonprofits. Get tickets here.

