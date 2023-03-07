Man charged in suspected drag race that left one person dead
A Dodge Charger Hellcat collided with another car on Clarksville Pike Monday afternoon.
Published: Mar. 7, 2023 at 5:28 AM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Nashville Police arrested a man for allegedly crashing into another vehicle during a drag race and killing the driver on Monday afternoon.
According to MNPD, 31-year-old Patrick Ewin was speeding in a Dodge Charger Hellcat when he lost control and collided with a Honda Insight on Clarksville Pike. The driver of the Honda, 34-year-old Jacob Barnhardt, died in the crash.
Ewin was arrested and booked on vehicular homicide charges. He remains in custody on a $75,000 bond.
