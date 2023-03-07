Man charged in suspected drag race that left one person dead

A Dodge Charger Hellcat collided with another car on Clarksville Pike Monday afternoon.
The crash occurred on Monday afternoon on Clarksville Pike.
By Tony Garcia and Carley Gordon
Published: Mar. 7, 2023 at 5:28 AM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Nashville Police arrested a man for allegedly crashing into another vehicle during a drag race and killing the driver on Monday afternoon.

According to MNPD, 31-year-old Patrick Ewin was speeding in a Dodge Charger Hellcat when he lost control and collided with a Honda Insight on Clarksville Pike. The driver of the Honda, 34-year-old Jacob Barnhardt, died in the crash.

Ewin was arrested and booked on vehicular homicide charges. He remains in custody on a $75,000 bond.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kid Rock (Cropped Photo: Ralph Arvesen / CC BY 2.0)
Kid Rock to perform in Nashville
THP cruiser.
One person dies in crash on Highway 25
Aleya Brooks and her family
High school cheerleader ‘in the arms of Jesus now’ following deadly storms
According to Michigan State Police, the worker was holding a traffic control sign on County...
Road worker struck, killed while directing traffic, police say
Destiny Gonzalez
Adult woman poses as student, rides school bus, prompts lockdown

Latest News

WSMV Patrick Ewin mug
Man charged in deadly drag race
Two stabbed at market in Antioch
2 hospitalized after stabbing outside Antioch market
Two stabbed at market in Antioch
Two stabbed at market in Antioch
Storm victim remembered after her death
Pastor remembers elderly Hendersonville woman who died after tree falls on her