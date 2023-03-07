Man charged in suspected drag race that left one person dead

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Nashville Police arrested a man for allegedly crashing into another vehicle during a drag race and killing the driver on Monday afternoon.

According to MNPD, 31-year-old Patrick Ewin was speeding in a Dodge Charger Hellcat when he lost control and collided with a Honda Insight on Clarksville Pike. The driver of the Honda, 34-year-old Jacob Barnhardt, died in the crash.

Ewin was arrested and booked on vehicular homicide charges. He remains in custody on a $75,000 bond.

