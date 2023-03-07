Lawmakers to discuss proposed amendments for 3rd grade retention law

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The House K-12 subcommittee is scheduled to discuss possible changes to Tennessee’s third grade retention law. It requires third graders to enroll in summer school, get a tutor, or repeat the grade if they score below average on the ELA TCAP.

Educators and parents against Tennessee’s third grade retention law are prepared to express their concerns about the legislation. Those against the legislation argue local teachers should be the ones to decide whether a student needs to repeat the third grade.

More than a dozen bills have been proposed to amend the legislation. At Tuesday’s meeting, lawmakers will go through the pros and cons of each amendment. The meeting is scheduled to start at 4:30 p.m. at the Cordell Hull building.

