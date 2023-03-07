Green Hills shooting victim details attack

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The woman who was shot while on a nighttime walk in her Green Hills neighborhood in January testified Monday on what she said happened that night.

Three suspects in all are facing charges.

26-year-old Anna Grace King is an LSU Health student who was home from school in New Orleans visiting her parents. King said her sleep schedule was off because of her studies and went on a walk in the neighborhood around 11 p.m.

King said she had her hood up with headphones on listening to music. She said she walked about a half mile from home and decided to turn around because of the rain. Then, she said someone came up from behind her and bear-hugged her which restricted her arms.

“I tried to bite them, but they were wearing something thick so my teeth couldn’t do anything,” King said in court. “I continued screaming.”

King said he told her to be quiet. Then, she heard someone else say “shoot her”. That is when King was shot in the legs, arm and hand. She crawled to a neighbor’s home for help before police arrived.

“I had a pretty good fight or flight response and did not expect this to happen,” King said. “I didn’t really start getting scared until I was lying there bleeding out.”

All three suspects are facing attempted murder charges in this case. Michael Green appeared in court Monday. Desmond Tyler also made an appearance. A third suspect, Jordan Green, is Michael Green’s cousin. Michael Green’s case was bound over to a grand jury Monday.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.