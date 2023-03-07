Green Hills Kroger opens after regaining power


The Kroger on Abbott Martin Road in Green Hills has reopened after being closed for two days...
The Kroger on Abbott Martin Road in Green Hills has reopened after being closed for two days because of a power outage.(WSMV)
By Justina Latimer
Published: Mar. 6, 2023 at 6:14 PM CST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Many are feeling the impact of power outages after Friday’s storm, including local grocery stores.

If you made a stop at the Kroger in Green Hills over the weekend, you probably noticed signs stating the location was closed.

“They said they had to throw away items. I feel so sorry for these people. You know, the companies and the people who couldn’t get things,” said Kroger shopper Becky McNamee.

The store regained power late Sunday afternoon. McNamee lives in the Forest Hills area and heard about the outage.

RELATED COVERAGE: 95% of NES power outages restored as others still wait

“We had a portable generator. We did not suffer, but I know a lot of people who were still out yesterday,” said McNamee.

Shoppers like Diane Wood lost power at her home for 24 hours and food was a big concern.

“I literally went and got a bag of ice and put it in a cooler just because I knew I needed to save some of the things in my freezer so I feel for those people,” said Wood.

According to Kroger’s Corporate Affairs Manager Lauren Bell, Kroger is working with Second Harvest to arrange a pick up for the items that can be donated.

