First Alert Forecast: Showers Return to the Mid State Soon

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Clouds and occasional showers will return for the mid-late part of this week.

TODAY & TONIGHT:

This afternoon will be mostly sunny and cooler than yesterday, with an occasional northeasterly breeze. Temperatures will top off in the upper 50s along the TN/KY line. Mid-upper 60s will be likely over southern Middle Tennessee.

Tonight, a few more clouds will roll in. It’ll turn chilly with lows in the low 40s.

WEDNESDAY - FRIDAY:

The sky will turn mostly cloudy on Wednesday. Showers will move in from the west and primarily affect areas southwest of Nashville. Nashville, however, could also see a few afternoon showers. Rain chance in Music City -- 30%.

Thursday will be cloudy and unsettled with the wettest part of the area south & southwest of Nashville and the driest area over northeastern Middle Tennessee.

Count on more showers Thursday night into early Friday. Then, a cooling northwest breeze Friday afternoon will dry us out for the start of the weekend.

The rain showers during the mid-late part of this week will drop pollen levels some, thankfully.

Pollen will decrease some later this week. (WSMV)

THIS WEEKEND:

Saturday will be dry and be quite cool. Saturday evening, thickening clouds may support a few rain showers.

Wet weather’s likely on Sunday with temperatures continuing in the 50s.

NEXT WEEK:

Temperatures will continue to be below average. Tuesday and Wednesday look like they’ll be the coldest, with highs only in the 40s for most.

