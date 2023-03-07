First Alert Forecast: Showers Return to the Mid State Soon

Colder air will overtake the Mid South next week.
By Dan Thomas
Published: Mar. 7, 2023 at 12:09 PM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Clouds and occasional showers will return for the mid-late part of this week.

TODAY & TONIGHT:

This afternoon will be mostly sunny and cooler than yesterday, with an occasional northeasterly breeze. Temperatures will top off in the upper 50s along the TN/KY line. Mid-upper 60s will be likely over southern Middle Tennessee.

Tonight, a few more clouds will roll in. It’ll turn chilly with lows in the low 40s.

WEDNESDAY - FRIDAY:

The sky will turn mostly cloudy on Wednesday. Showers will move in from the west and primarily affect areas southwest of Nashville. Nashville, however, could also see a few afternoon showers. Rain chance in Music City -- 30%.

Thursday will be cloudy and unsettled with the wettest part of the area south & southwest of Nashville and the driest area over northeastern Middle Tennessee.

Count on more showers Thursday night into early Friday. Then, a cooling northwest breeze Friday afternoon will dry us out for the start of the weekend.

The rain showers during the mid-late part of this week will drop pollen levels some, thankfully.

Pollen will decrease some later this week.
Pollen will decrease some later this week.(WSMV)

THIS WEEKEND:

Saturday will be dry and be quite cool. Saturday evening, thickening clouds may support a few rain showers.

Wet weather’s likely on Sunday with temperatures continuing in the 50s.

NEXT WEEK:

Temperatures will continue to be below average. Tuesday and Wednesday look like they’ll be the coldest, with highs only in the 40s for most.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kid Rock (Cropped Photo: Ralph Arvesen / CC BY 2.0)
Kid Rock to perform in Nashville
THP cruiser.
One person dies in crash on Highway 25
Aleya Brooks and her family
High school cheerleader ‘in the arms of Jesus now’ following deadly storms
According to Michigan State Police, the worker was holding a traffic control sign on County...
Road worker struck, killed while directing traffic, police say
Downed tree in Humphreys County.
Driver impaled by tree in Humphreys County identified

Latest News

WSMV out the door
First Alert Forecast: Cool down despite mostly sunny day
WSMV out the door
Tuesday morning First Alert forecast
After a very warm start to the week, temperatures will cool down in a great way.
First Alert Forecast: Cooler weather returns to Middle Tennessee this week
Monday evening weather update
Monday evening weather update