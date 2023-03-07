First Alert Forecast: Rain returns to Middle Tennessee the rest of the week

A series of fronts will bring clouds and occasional showers each day the rest of the week, plus cooler air will stick around.

TONIGHT:

Tonight, a few more clouds will roll in along with chilly air, lows will be in the low 40s.

SHOWERS WEDNESDAY - FRIDAY:

The sky will turn mostly cloudy on Wednesday. Showers will move in from the west and primarily affect areas southwest of Nashville. Nashville, however, could also see a few afternoon showers. Rain chance in Music City -- 30%. The high will be in the mid 50s.

Thursday will be cloudy and unsettled with the wettest part of the area south & southwest of Nashville and the driest area over northeastern Middle Tennessee. Highs will remain in the mid 50s.

Count on more showers Thursday night into early Friday. Then, a cooling northwest breeze Friday afternoon will dry us out for the start of the weekend. The high will reach the low 60s.

The rain showers during the mid-late part of this week will drop pollen levels some, thankfully.

Our next Weathermaker brings rain chances back to the forecast. (wsmv)

THIS WEEKEND:

Saturday will be dry and quite cool. Saturday evening, thickening clouds may support a few rain showers. The high will be in the mid 50s.

Wet weather is likely on Sunday with temperatures continuing in the 50s.

NEXT WEEK:

Temperatures will continue to be below average. Monday will be in the mid 50s, a shower will be possible. Tuesday and Wednesday look like they’ll be the coldest, with highs only in the 40s for most and morning lows in the 30s.

