First Alert Forecast: Cool down despite mostly sunny day

Clouds will move in Tuesday night and temps could drop into the 30s.
Full weather forecast for Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky with meteorologist Stefano DiPietro.
By Stefano DiPietro
Published: Mar. 7, 2023 at 4:58 AM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Today is going to be a slightly cooler and breezy day with temperatures in the mid-60s this afternoon.

Some clouds will mix in throughout the day, but we’ll still see a good deal of sunshine at times. More clouds build in tonight with lows falling into the lower 40s and a few spots even flirting with the 30s by tomorrow morning.

Temperatures will fall back into the 50s on Wednesday with much more cloud cover around during the day. A couple of passing showers cannot be ruled out on Wednesday in the afternoon and evening but not everyone will see rain.

We’ll see off-and-on showers and even hear a rumble of thunder or two on Thursday, but there is no severe weather threat to watch for as of now. Highs on Thursday stay in the 50s.

Showers will continue into Friday morning, but for now, the trend is for us to dry things out in the afternoon with highs back in the lower to mid-60s.

It’s looking like a split weekend across the Mid State with a dry Saturday and highs near 60 as we try and break the clouds up in the afternoon.

Our next round of rain moves in on Sunday with temperatures in the mid-50s.

We’ll dry out on Monday as highs stay in the 50s.

