Fake $100 bills reported in Middle Tennessee

MCMINNVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – The Warren County Sheriff’s Department is warning residents and businesses of fake money circulating in the area.

Fake $100 bills with the terms like “For Motion Picture Purposes” and “Copy Money” printed on the front are being circulated and mistaken for real money. “Copy Money” can also be found on the back of the bill.

Sheriff Jackie Matheny asks residents to inspect their money when receiving it to ensure it’s real.

