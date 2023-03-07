Residents concerned over Cannon County road project

CANNON COUNTY, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Tennessee Department of Transportation and state lawmakers recently held a meeting with concerned residents over a road construction project underway in Cannon County.

The intersection in question is US Highway 70 and Bradyville Road in Woodbury. TDOT is in the early phases of turning the intersection into a J-turn in an effort to reduce crashes there. However, some think the J-turn will actually make it less safe.

Several people reached out to WSMV 4 pointing out that many large vehicles, like tractors and school buses, travel along the rural state road. They are concerned about these vehicles having a higher chance of getting into accidents due to the new suggested traffic pattern.

Some residents said they would prefer a traffic signal added to the intersection instead of a J-turn. TDOT told WSMV 4 that at the community’s request, they are performing an on-site signal warrant analysis.

“Based on the results of the updated signal warrant analysis, other safety improvement options may be on the table,” TDOT community relations officer Rae Anne Bradley said. “For example, we might consider altering the current J-Turn design. But no matter the outcome, we are committed to improving the safety of this intersection.”

TDOT said it will continue to meet with local stakeholders to see if TDOT is able to implement any other additional requests into the project. TDOT said that the contractor is currently working on parts of the project that need to be completed regardless of any changes made to the current design, which will help keep the project on schedule.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.