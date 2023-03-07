CMA Fest lineups announced

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The music lineups for one of the summer’s biggest country music festivals have just been released.

Celebrating 50 years, this year’s CMA Fest will include award-winning performers such as Jason Aldean and Dierks Bentley.

Other big-name artists include Keith Urban and Luke Combs.

Artists at the festival will perform on a variety of different stages.

During this year’s festival, guests can buy tickets to see their favorite country stars at big venues like Nissan Stadium and Ascend Amphitheater. To see performances for free, outdoor stages like the Chevy Riverfront and Dr. Pepper Amp Stage will also be available.

The four-night country music event is scheduled to be in Nashville from June 8 to June 11.

To purchase tickets, visit CMA Fest’s website.

