Bill could remove cap on Tennessee class sizes


By Daniel Smithson
Published: Mar. 6, 2023 at 6:04 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – The Tennessee Senate voted Monday on a bill that would remove the cap on the number of students allowed in a Mid State classroom.

The maximum size for classrooms currently depends on a student’s grade and it ranges between 25 and 35 students.

The CEO of Professional Educators of Tennessee says there’s a concern that if the bill passes, county commissions could force school districts to work with fewer teachers and make them teach more students.

The bill passed the Senate 26-7 on Monday.

To read the full bill, click here.

