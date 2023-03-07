Bill banning TikTok on college campuses nears approval

Anyone using their school’s internet would not be allowed to access the social platform.
Tik Tok graphic
Tik Tok graphic(MGN)
By Carmyn Gutierrez
Published: Mar. 7, 2023 at 7:01 AM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A bill aimed at banning TikTok from institutions of higher education has been passed by the Senate.

The bill, HB1445, states that anyone using a public institution of higher education’s internet access is prohibited from using social media platforms that are owned by a company outside of the country.

Among those platforms include TikTok, whose owners are headquartered in China.

If the bill is signed into law, students, faculty, staff, and the general public would not be allowed to access the trending platform while accessing the internet via the institution’s WiFi system.

The bill was amended to clarify that institutions and their employees would be able to use the app if necessary for investigative or public safety purposes.

The Tennessee Senate adopted the amendment and passed the bill on March 2 and awaits final approval from the House before heading to Governor Bill Lee’s desk.

For the full bill, visit the Tennessee General Assembly’s website.

