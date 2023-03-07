Biden administration sues to stop JetBlue from buying Spirit Airlines

JetBlue
JetBlue(Tomás Del Coro / CC BY-SA 2.0)
By DAVID KOENIG
Published: Mar. 7, 2023 at 9:56 AM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - The Biden administration sued on Tuesday to block JetBlue Airways from buying Spirit Airlines, saying the deal would reduce competition and drive up air fares for consumers.

The Justice Department said the tie-up would especially hurt cost-conscious travelers who depend on Spirit, a budget carrier, to find cheaper options than they can find on JetBlue and other airlines.

Attorney General Merrick Garland was scheduled to hold a news conference to announce the lawsuit — a sign of the importance that the administration places on stopping further consolidation in the airline industry.

JetBlue and Spirit have anticipated the government challenge for weeks. The government had previously requested additional documents and depositions about JetBlue’s proposed $3.8 billion purchase of Spirit, the nation’s biggest budget airline. Negotiations over a possible settlement failed.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kid Rock (Cropped Photo: Ralph Arvesen / CC BY 2.0)
Kid Rock to perform in Nashville
THP cruiser.
One person dies in crash on Highway 25
Aleya Brooks and her family
High school cheerleader ‘in the arms of Jesus now’ following deadly storms
According to Michigan State Police, the worker was holding a traffic control sign on County...
Road worker struck, killed while directing traffic, police say
Gary Rossington of Lynyrd Skynyrd seen at KAABOO Texas at AT&T Stadium on Saturday, May 11,...
Lynyrd Skynyrd guitarist, founding member Gary Rossington dies

Latest News

President Joe Biden talks about health care during a visit to the Kempsville Recreation Center...
Biden will seek Medicare changes, increase tax rate in new budget
A member of the Mexican security forces stands next to a white minivan with North Carolina...
2 kidnapped Americans found dead in Mexico, 2 others alive
President Joe Biden waves before boarding Marine One on the South Lawn of the White House, Feb....
Biden to host South Korean leader Yoon for 2nd state visit
Metro Nashville Police Department logo
Man charged in suspected drag race that left one person dead