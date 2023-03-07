Ambulance involved in crash on I-40 in Smith Co.

GORDONSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A Putnam County EMS ambulance was involved in a multi-vehicle collision on Interstate 40 on Tuesday morning.

The Putnam County EMS said in a release the accident occurred around 10:15 a.m. as one of the agency’s ambulances was transporting a patient back to Cookeville after being taken for a doctor’s appointment out of county. The EMS said the ambulance was involved in a multi-vehicle collision and received moderate damage to the rear of the vehicles.

The Tennessee Highway Patrol said a semi-truck driven by a Minnesota man had lost power traveling on I-40 East west of the Gordonsville-Carthage exit. The truck’s driver was unable to pull forward enough to get the trailer out of the lane of traffic. The trailer extended around 3 to 4 feet into the lane of travel. Vehicles were having to abruptly swerve into lane 1 to avoid striking the trailer.

The ambulance, driven by Jonathan Lee, 26, had to apply the brakes abruptly to avoid a vehicle swerving from lane 2 to lane 1, according to the THP preliminary report. A Lexus driven by Randolph Tucker, 40, swerved toward the media to avoid striking the ambulance, but clipped it on the left rear bumper before ending up in the median. A Honda Accord driven by Jayli Hendershot, 18, the struck the rear of the ambulance after the Lexus swerved into the median.

Putnam County EMS reported there were no injuries in the other vehicles and the EMS crew sustained no injuries. The patient, identified as Charles Leverett, 73, was evaluated for a minor arm injury and taken to Cookeville Regional Medical Center by Smith County EMS for evaluation.

