95% of NES power outages restored as others still wait

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - More than 5,000 Nashville Electric Service customers remained without power Monday, according to its outage map.

Fierce winds of up to 70 mph broke 160 power poles on Friday, according to NES.

As of Monday afternoon, 5,277 customers were without power.

“My oldest son called and said he heard a loud noise and a tree fell next door and lost power. And of course, I was racing home to see if it had done any damage to our house,” Todd York, who was still without power as of Monday afternoon, said. “After looking at the lines, we knew we could be out of power for quite some time.”

York says he sent his kids to stay elsewhere temporarily while he waited at home for the power to be switched on.

”One of the most difficult things, was not really being prepared for it,” York said. “We’re going to definitely look at getting a generator possibly, having more batteries in the house, flashlights where you know where they are.“

NES reported a total of 115,000 customers lost power because of the storm. Around 139 crews are working in the field to restore power.

”Next step is going to be cleaning out the refrigerator, getting to the store and calling my kids and telling them they can come back home,” York, who lives in West Nashville, said.

If you're a Nashville Electric customer, you can click here to check outages in your area.

