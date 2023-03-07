95% of NES power outages restored as others still wait


By Michael Warrick
Published: Mar. 6, 2023 at 6:22 PM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - More than 5,000 Nashville Electric Service customers remained without power Monday, according to its outage map.

Fierce winds of up to 70 mph broke 160 power poles on Friday, according to NES.

As of Monday afternoon, 5,277 customers were without power.

“My oldest son called and said he heard a loud noise and a tree fell next door and lost power. And of course, I was racing home to see if it had done any damage to our house,” Todd York, who was still without power as of Monday afternoon, said. “After looking at the lines, we knew we could be out of power for quite some time.”

York says he sent his kids to stay elsewhere temporarily while he waited at home for the power to be switched on.

RELATED COVERAGE: Green Hills Kroger opens after regaining power

”One of the most difficult things, was not really being prepared for it,” York said. “We’re going to definitely look at getting a generator possibly, having more batteries in the house, flashlights where you know where they are.“

NES reported a total of 115,000 customers lost power because of the storm. Around 139 crews are working in the field to restore power.

”Next step is going to be cleaning out the refrigerator, getting to the store and calling my kids and telling them they can come back home,” York, who lives in West Nashville, said.

If you’re a Nashville Electric customer, you can click here to check outages in your area.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Aleya Brooks and her family
High school cheerleader ‘in the arms of Jesus now’ following deadly storms
Destiny Gonzalez
Adult woman poses as student, rides school bus, prompts lockdown
Strong to severe storms were expected to last until the early afternoon.
US National Weather Service explains strong winds in Middle Tennessee
Gary Rossington of Lynyrd Skynyrd seen at KAABOO Texas at AT&T Stadium on Saturday, May 11,...
Lynyrd Skynyrd guitarist, founding member Gary Rossington dies
Nearly half of the total reported outages were restored by 1 p.m. on Saturday, but more than...
Thousands still without power in Middle Tennessee

Latest News

Nearly half of the total reported outages were restored by 1 p.m. on Saturday, but more than...
Thousands still without power in Middle Tennessee
Police investigate shooting on Oakmont Drive.
Teen killed in Clarksville shooting
The Kroger on Abbott Martin Road in Green Hills has reopened after being closed for two days...
Green Hills Kroger opens after regaining power
File image of classroom
Bill could remove cap on Tennessee class sizes