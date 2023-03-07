2 hospitalized after stabbing outside Antioch market

The incident took place after an argument on Monday afternoon.
By Danica Sauter
Published: Mar. 6, 2023 at 10:49 PM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Two people were taken to Vanderbilt with non-life-threatening injuries after a stabbing in Antioch, according to Metro Police.

Officers responded to the report of a stabbing at the Lewis Market at 2723 Murfreesboro Pike on Monday afternoon.

Police believe the victims were familiar with the person who allegedly attacked them following an argument.

The suspect is not in custody, according to police. Officials said the investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kid Rock (Cropped Photo: Ralph Arvesen / CC BY 2.0)
Kid Rock to perform in Nashville
THP cruiser.
One person dies in crash on Highway 25
Aleya Brooks and her family
High school cheerleader ‘in the arms of Jesus now’ following deadly storms
According to Michigan State Police, the worker was holding a traffic control sign on County...
Road worker struck, killed while directing traffic, police say
Destiny Gonzalez
Adult woman poses as student, rides school bus, prompts lockdown

Latest News

Metro Nashville Police Department logo
Man charged in suspected drag race that left one person dead
WSMV Patrick Ewin mug
Man charged in deadly drag race
Two stabbed at market in Antioch
Two stabbed at market in Antioch
Storm victim remembered after her death
Pastor remembers elderly Hendersonville woman who died after tree falls on her