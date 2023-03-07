2 hospitalized after stabbing outside Antioch market

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Two people were taken to Vanderbilt with non-life-threatening injuries after a stabbing in Antioch, according to Metro Police.

Officers responded to the report of a stabbing at the Lewis Market at 2723 Murfreesboro Pike on Monday afternoon.

Police believe the victims were familiar with the person who allegedly attacked them following an argument.

The suspect is not in custody, according to police. Officials said the investigation is ongoing.

