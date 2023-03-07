2 hospitalized after stabbing in front of store in Antioch


By Danica Sauter
Published: Mar. 6, 2023 at 10:49 PM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Two people were taken to Vanderbilt with non-life-threatening injuries after a stabbing in Antioch, according to Metro Police.

Officers were responded to the report of a stabbing at the Lewis Market at 2723 Murfreesboro Pike on Monday afternoon.

Officials said the victims were familiar with the person they say attacked them after an argument.

The suspect is not in custody, according to police. Officials said the investigation is ongoing.

