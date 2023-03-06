Want your own golf course? This one’s for sale in Kentucky

Arrowhead Golf Course is an 18 hole semi-private course in Cadiz, Kentucky.
By Amanda Hara
Published: Mar. 6, 2023 at 3:51 AM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Arrowhead Golf Course in Cadiz, Kentucky, is listed for sale, according to a Facebook post by ATLAS Real Estate, Auction, and Appraisal Services.

LAND AUCTION Arrowhead Golf Course Friday March 31st at 2:00PM Auction Preview Monday March 20th from 4-6:00PM 183...

Posted by ATLAS Real Estate, Auction, & Appraisal Services on Sunday, March 5, 2023

An auction is scheduled for 2:00 p.m. on Friday, March 31. Prospective buyers are invited to preview the property from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. Monday, March 20.

The post said the property boasted “abundant opportunities, ample road frontage, offered in tracts and combinations.”

Arrowhead Golf Course is an 18 hole regulation semi-private 72-par course with a 71.7 rating.

It includes a 20 tee driving range, ponds and cart paths.

“The 18-hole Arrowhead course at the Arrowhead Golf Club facility in Cadiz, Kentucky was designed by Gary Roger Baird, ASGCA and is currently managed by Jeremy Ross, Manager/Superintendent. The course features 6,750 yards of golf from the long tees with a par of 72,” the listing mentioned.

