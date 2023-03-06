Tennessee bill would allow homeschooled kids compete in sports


By Daniel Smithson
Published: Mar. 6, 2023 at 5:40 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A new Tennessee bill would allow homeschooled students in Tennessee to participate in school athletic programs.

SB0443, known as the Access and Opportunity Act, allows transfer and home school students to participate in sports, arts programs, clubs and more.

The bill, sponsored by Senator Adam Lowe, unanimously passed the state senate and will now have to be approved the by state house.

The TSSAA, which regulates most high school athletics, has rules in its bylaws governing homeschooled students.

Read the full bill here.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Aleya Brooks and her family
High school cheerleader ‘in the arms of Jesus now’ following deadly storms
Destiny Gonzalez
Adult woman poses as student, rides school bus, prompts lockdown
Strong to severe storms were expected to last until the early afternoon.
US National Weather Service explains strong winds in Middle Tennessee
Gary Rossington of Lynyrd Skynyrd seen at KAABOO Texas at AT&T Stadium on Saturday, May 11,...
Lynyrd Skynyrd guitarist, founding member Gary Rossington dies
Nearly half of the total reported outages were restored by 1 p.m. on Saturday, but more than...
Thousands still without power in Middle Tennessee

Latest News

Nearly half of the total reported outages were restored by 1 p.m. on Saturday, but more than...
Thousands still without power in Middle Tennessee
Police investigate shooting on Oakmont Drive.
Teen killed in Clarksville shooting
NES crews work to restore power.
95% of NES power outages restored as others still wait
The Kroger on Abbott Martin Road in Green Hills has reopened after being closed for two days...
Green Hills Kroger opens after regaining power
File image of classroom
Bill could remove cap on Tennessee class sizes