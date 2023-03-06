TBI: Search continues for missing Woodbury woman

The 58-year-old woman was last seen on Friday, February 24.
Laura Powers missing from Woodbury.
Laura Powers missing from Woodbury.(Photo courtesy of Tennessee Bureau of Investigation)
By Danica Sauter
Published: Mar. 5, 2023 at 5:34 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
WOODBURY, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) is searching for a woman who has been missing since February.

Laura Powers, 58, was last seen on Feb. 24 in Woodbury.

Powers is 5′4″, has brown and gray hair, hazel eyes, and weighs about 119 pounds.

TBI said Powers was last seen wearing a t-shirt, stretch-waisted pants, and house slippers. Powers also uses a walker, according to TBI.

TBI believes Powers has a medical condition that may impair her ability to return safely home without help.

If anyone has seen Powers or has any information on her whereabouts, they are asked to contact the Woodbury Police Department or TBI.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

